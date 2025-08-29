LABOR DAY WEEKEND FORECAST: Hot & sunny before rain returns

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Friday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny, hot, and humid for the first part of the holiday weekend

Rain chances return Sunday

The heat, humidity, and sunshine continues as we head into the holiday weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 90s today and Saturday, with heat index values that will reach around 110ºF. Heat danger will range up to extreme risk (level 4 out of 4).

If the beach or any outdoor activities are in your plans for the weekend, please be sure to wear that sunscreen and practice heat safety. You may want to make your Sunday plans more fluid and keep an eye on the radar, as our rain chances will return as the same frontal boundary that gave us our rain chances early this week returns to the Coastal Bend. Showers and t-storms will stick around in the forecast early next week, with temps dropping back to the lower 90s.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, hot, and humid

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Friday night: Clear skies

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Saturday: Still sunny and hot

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great day and an even better weekend!