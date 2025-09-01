LABOR DAY FORECAST: Partly sunny with some t-storms

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Labor Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers and t-storms

Marginal risk of Excessive rainfall across the Coastal Bend

Dry and hot conditions return for the midweek

After a hot and sizzling weekend, temperatures will dial back to the lower 90s today as skies will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and t-storms. Already, some coastal and inland neighborhoods are off to a soggy start. Rain activity will ramp up this afternoon, so Labor Day plans should be kept indoors unless you want to keep your eye on the radar throughout the day.

Hot and dry weather resumes during the midweek as drier air enters the area. Temperatures will return to the upper 90s. For the first weekend of September we'll have another front that may bring decent rain chances and a better 'cool-down'.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today:AM t-showers, Scattered PM storms

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Tonight: Isolated t-storms

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: SSE 5 mph

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and isolated t-storms

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Have a great holiday!