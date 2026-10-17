Kiss that fall-feel goodbye- warming trend begins tomorrow

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Howdy, Coastal Bend! Happy Saturday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Coastal wind and flood advisories are expected to expire tonight or early Sunday morning.

Breezy coastal winds of 15–20 mph are expected Sunday, with otherwise pleasant weather.

Temperatures warm back into the 80s Monday, reaching the mid-to-upper 80s by Wednesday and beyond.

Low rain chances return Monday through Wednesday.

If you've been enjoying this taste of fall, make the most of it while it lasts! Sunday is shaping up to be a decent day to get outside, with a mix of clouds and sunshine and breezy conditions near the coast. Any current coastal advisories related to wind or flooding should expire tonight or early tomorrow morning, leaving us with a more pleasant end to the weekend.

Looking ahead, temperatures will gradually warm each day as we head into the new week. Highs return to the 80s Monday, with mid-to-upper 80s expected Wednesday and beyond. That's just a bit above our average high of 85 degrees, so while it won't be extreme heat, we'll be trading some of that fall-like feel for warmer South Texas weather once again.

We'll also keep a close eye on a few low rain chances Monday through Wednesday. There's no need to cancel your outdoor plans, but a passing shower or two can't be ruled out. You might want to hold off on washing the car just yet! Otherwise, enjoy the mix of clouds and sunshine and get outside when you can. We'll keep you updated as the forecast evolves, right here on our website and during our daily newscasts on KRIS 6. Enjoy the weekend, y'all!

