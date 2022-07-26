Keeping the heat in check Tuesday

Good morning Coastal Bend!

Tuesday's heat will stay under heat advisory criteria— good news as we've seen the bulk of those alerts happen during the month of July so far this year. Still, make sure to take breaks in a cool place and drink plenty of water. Remember to check on children, pets, and the elderly as these groups are most susceptible to heat-related illness.

Other than another sunny day, we can look forward to highs in the 90 across the region. This afternoon, an onshore breeze develops from the southeast between 15-20 mph. Humidity stays high through the end of the week.

High pressure takes a break from Texas and builds over the southeast U.S.; this allows moisture flow from the Gulf of Mexico to Texas. With the lack of high pressure directly overhead, there is room for upward movement in the atmosphere— the arriving moisture will have a chance to rise and produce a few showers on Thursday and Friday. Rainfall accumulations don't look to be very impressive, but we'll take what we can get here in South Texas!

Saharan dust arrives this weekend, stunting our rain chances for at least the first part of the weekend.

Have a great day!