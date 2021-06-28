Keep the umbrella on hand

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

Have your rain gear on hand today. Much like yesterday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move inland today from the coast. Expect greater coverage with today's tropical downpours. New rain totals today will be less than a quarter of an inch for more places. Rain will help to keep high temperatures below average in the upper 80s and will stay below average for most of the week. Afternoons will offer a light breeze from the southeast at 10 to 15 MPH.

The rainy pattern will hold on for much of the week. If you have plans for the Independence Day holiday weekend, keep checking back on the forecast as rain chances are trending down heading into Friday, but are still in the forecast for the weekend. The 6 Weather Team will be timing out the rain for you all week long!

Grab your umbrella and have a great day!