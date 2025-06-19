Juneteenth will be humid with a slim chance of rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Juneteenth! Today is also the last day of spring and the start of daily opportunities for rain.

Gusts to 30 mph late afternoon

'Feels like' temps in the low to middle 100s

Limited rainfall accumulations

Temps will rise a bit more slowly this morning with afternoon highs near 90°F. Highs will be a few degrees cooler due to breezy and humid conditions and more cloud coverage. Heat risk will be minor to moderate (1-2 out of 4) across the Coastal Bend.

Thursday marks the start of daily rain chances well into next week. Our next best chance for rain still looks to be Friday. Southern neighborhoods will receive the most rain through the weekend with accumulations up to one-quarter inch possible (not much, but it helps). I'll continue to track the rainfall trend; some model guidance suggests better totals by the middle of next week. Juneteeth celebrations should still include plenty of hydration and SPF 30 or better!

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: more clouds, isolated PM shower

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a few showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

Fri-YAY: Scattered showers

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph

