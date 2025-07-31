July is forecast to end on a hot and very humid note

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Heatwave continues

Heat risk increasing

Stray showers possible, no significant rain

Temperatures may not be much hotter than normal, but the near-record heat continues. The Coastal Bend heatwave continues as afternoon highs remain a few degrees above average. Overnight temps won't be as cool because we are now more humid! This means warm mornings and hot afternoons will become the trend through the first few days of August.

KRIS 6 Weather Moist air is more dense than dry air and takes more energy to heat/cool. This is why there are bigger fluctuations in morning to afternoon temps on dry days.

This 'repeat heat' can make it hard for folks to cool down and heat-illness will be more likely for those without ample air conditioning or hydration. Check in on your loved ones. Heat alerts likely won't be issued because we'll stay just under the criteria, but even without alerts, heat-illness can occur. To emphasize: heat can be dangerous, even if heat alerts are not issued. Please check on kids, pets, and the elderly. Stay cool!

With temps about the same the next few afternoons, let's focus on the heat index or 'feels like' temp. Most neighborhoods will experience a 'feels like' temperature range from 105-109ºF. As the sea breeze moves in Thursday afternoon, there may be a quick shower in a few neighborhoods. No significant rainfall is expected over the next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Tonight: Warmer and humid

Temperature: Low 74ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Thursday: Sunny and hotter

Temperature: High 98ºF

Winds: ESE 10-20 mph

Thursday Night: A few clouds, muggy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful evening!