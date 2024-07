CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday and Happy July! Saharan dust is here and will impact our forecast to start the week.

Still hot

Hazy skies and reduced air quality

Moderate risk of rip currents

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hazy, and hot

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: ESE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, hazy

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: S 5-10 mph

Saturday: Sunny, hazy, and breezy

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Have a marvelous Monday!