IT'S HUMID: We're feeling hot and watching rain chances in our forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday! It's feelin' hot!!

Moderate heat risk through midweek

Rain chances increase late week

Summer isn't far away! Our 'feels like' temp forecast (temps in yellow) is a reminder. Actual temps will be in the lower 80s through lunchtime, but it's going to feel like almost 90ºF during the hottest part of the afternoon.

Be sure to check on children, pets, and the elderly because they are most susceptible to heat-related illness. Moderate heat risk (2 out of 4) is expected for most neighborhoods on Wednesday. The heat becomes less of a focus at the end of the week as rain chances return. Isolated showers look promising Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. I think our weekend plans will still be OK, but check back on the forecast for details on the timing of showers in your neighborhood.

Today: Warm, humid, and breezy

Temperature: High 84ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Cloudy and breezy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Wednesday: Hot and breezy

Temperature: High 86ºF

Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Have a wonderful week!