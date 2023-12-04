IT'S BACK: Sunshine returns!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Monday!

Light winds and cool temps in the upper 40s and 50s— it's a lovely start to the day! You can get excited for more sunshine this afternoon, too. Highs today will soar to the low to middle 70s with light winds shifting from the east this afternoon around 10 mph. A weak cold front will fizzle out in our neck of the woods, but this won't have much impact on our forecast other than helping to reduce clouds.

The pleasant weather lasts all week, with temps and humidity slowly increasing throughout the week. The warmest day out of the next seven will be Saturday; we'll reach 80ºF before our next cold front arrives Saturday evening. Cooler conditions return Sunday.

Have a great week!