Isolated t-showers will wrap up as drier air moves in this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good morning and happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

AM and early PM Isolated t-showers

Drier air takes over this afternoon

Worsening heat risk tomorrow and Thursday

Isolated showers and t-storms are in the forecast this morning and this afternoon, but rain chances will dwindle as dry air moves into the region. Temperatures will return to the upper 90s today and will remain at that range through the rest of the work week. Worsening heat risk is expected tomorrow and Thursday.

For the first weekend of September, we'll have another front that may bring decent rain chances and a better 'cool-down' with below-average temps.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Isolated AM t-storms and early

Temperature: High 97ºF

Winds: NE 5-15 mph

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy

Temperature: Low 75ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Very hot and lots of sunshine

Temperature: High 99ºF

Winds: NW 5-10 mph

Have a great day!