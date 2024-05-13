Isolated storms, some could be severe

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Howdy! This Monday, I'm tracking the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms, some of which could be severe.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A few light showers this morning
- Storms develop this afternoon, some strong
- 'Feels like' temps return to the 100s
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: A few storms, hot and humid
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SSE 5-15 mph
Tonight: A few storms, foggy
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 10-20 mph
Tuesday: Decreasing clouds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NNE 10-20 mph
Have a marvelous Monday!