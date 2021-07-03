Isolated Showers Through Sunday

CORPUS CHRISTI —It looks like it is going to be a hot and humid start to our Holiday Weekend here in the Coastal Bend. Look for a daytime high around 92 degrees this afternoon with light winds blowing out of the southeast. A stray shower will be possible in the afternoon. Expect mostly cloudy skies tonight and mild weather conditions. We will see an overnight low around 77 degrees. The fourth of July will bring a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Showers are expected to develop in the afternoon to early evening. The forecast calls for a daytime high of 91 degrees. It appears most of the shower activity should wind down for Sunday evening. The rain chances will definitely be increasing for the week ahead. Showers will be possible each day. Locally heavy rainfall will be possible at times with localized flooding. Daytime highs will be in the upper 80s to lower 90s.