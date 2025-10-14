Isolated showers this morning, Partly cloudy skies this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Good Tuesday morning Coastal Bend! WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW Isolated shower or two as we head through this morning into early afternoon before it clears out of the area

Daytime highs and overnight lows slowly crawl up through the upper 80s to lower 90s and upper 60s to mid 70s respectively

Opportunities for rain today and into this weekend, but totals don't look too impressive CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST Today: Isolated AM Showers, Partly Cloudy PM Temperature: 88F Winds: E 10-20 mph Tonight: Mostly Clear, Cool, and Calm Temperature: 68F Winds: E 5-10 mph Wednesday: Mostly Sunny and Mild Temperature: 89F Winds: NE 5-10 mph I hope you have a great Tuesday Coastal Bend!

