Isolated Showers Possible Today

CORPUS CHRISTI — We are going to see a few isolated showers across the Coastal Bend again this afternoon. Expect an afternoon high around 93 degrees with light winds out of the east. However, all eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico where Hurricane Ida strengthened to a category 4 storm overnight. The hurricane is churning closer to the Louisiana coastline. It's expected to cause widespread damage and flooding. This is a very dangerous weather event setting up. The eye wall will make landfall sometime this afternoon. The main impacts here in South Texas will be high surf and dangerous rip currents. People should use extreme caution when heading out to the beaches the next couple of days.

We are on the hot and dry side of this storm. That means our temperatures will be heating up for the start to the workweek. Daytime highs will be in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees both Monday and Tuesday. We will see moisture returning for the latter half of the week. This will bring our temperatures down a bit and increase our rain chances.