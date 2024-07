CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Monday! We're looking at a wet and cool week ahead.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Isolated t-showers today

Wet week, daily showers and storms

Cooler temps, below average

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sun/cloud mix with isolated t-showers

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tuesday: Rainy and cooler

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Have a marvelous Monday!