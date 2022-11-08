Isolated showers & high humidity

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

With an abundance of humidity in our atmosphere this morning, there are patches of fog impacting parts of the Coastal Bend. Be careful and give yourself extra time as you head out!

A few coastal showers will make their way inland this morning. These showers are spotty in nature and look to continue to about lunch time. Accumulations will be on the order of just a few hundredths of an inch.

Humid conditions will make our high temperatures feel a few degrees warmer again this afternoon. Most communities will reach highs in the low to middle 80s and feel closer to 90ºF. The high humidity and above average temperatures will hold strong through Friday. On Veteran's Day, a cold front moves across the region. This cold front will drop our temperatures about 30ºF! Grab you sweaters now and dig out your favorite cold weather recipe!

If you plan to enjoy the warm weather by heading to the coastline, it's best to stay on the shore. There is a moderate risk of rip currents today and a high risk for Wednesday. Coastal flooding may also be an issue as tides are amplified by this morning's full moon.

Happy Tuesday!