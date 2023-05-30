Isolated showers expected Tuesday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Tuesday!

A few like showers are dancing along our coast this morning and some sprinkles can be expected around town. Temperatures are off to a warm start, especially along the coastal communities and this will make for another warm afternoon ahead. The heat of the day will cook up isolated showers which will likely stay east of Highway 281. Expect less rain today as compared to Monday.

As upper-level energy moves away from the Coastal Bend, a dry weather pattern will take shape. The next few days will bring warm and pleasant conditions as temperatures hover near average, about 90ºF as we transition to June. Each afternoon will bring a light afternoon breeze 10-15 mph. Our next best chance of rain will arrive late next weekend.

Have a terrific Tuesday!