CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Crossroads received a few showers early today, but the Coastal Bend was hot, windy and dry. A series of weak disturbances will bring isolated showers Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. High temperatures in the lower to middle 90s will accompany afternoon heat indices of 105 to 110 degrees, along with breezy nights and windy days. Overnight readings will linger in the middle to upper 70s. Any rainfall during the second half of the week will be sparse and fleeting, having no significant impact on the ongoing drought. The tropical Atlantic remains quiet, although tropical waves are beginning to move off the African coast into the eastern Atlantic Ocean.

