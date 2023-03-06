Watch Now
Is it Spring yet?! Warm, humid week ahead

Temperatures will remain well above average this week
Betty Ann Lopez, Coastal Bend Weather Watcher<br/><br/>
Posted at 5:59 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 07:06:03-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning Coastal Bend!

On this Monday, we're starting our day will warm temperatures and mostly cloudy skies. Patchy fog is in the area, but visibilities are still decent and shouldn't impact your commute much.

By this afternoon, temperatures will return to the 80s once again. Afternoon high temps will be warmer this afternoon with middle 80s expected around the area. A south-southeast wind will also make for a humid afternoon. Despite feeling like summer, the vernal equinox (a.k.a. Spring) is still two weeks away! A blocking pattern will keep warm and mostly dry conditions in place this week. A weak cold front approaches our area by Friday. The front won't bring huge changes to the forecast, maybe a few showers, a rumble of thunder, and a slight drop in temps— it will still be very warm!

Have a great week!

