Invest 90L development chances increase; Gulf Coast faces flooding threat from heavy tropical rain

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — The National Hurricane Center is monitoring Invest 90L, a low-pressure system in the Gulf, as odds of tropical development have increased to the moderate category.

The NHC now places the chance of development at 40% over the next 48 hours and 50% over the next 7 days. Tropical development is not anticipated within the next day, but forecasters say a brief, short-lived Tropical Storm could form if the low-pressure system re-emerges over the Gulf.

If a Tropical Storm were to develop, it would be named Arthur. Formation is possible Wednesday into Thursday.

Current model guidance as of 12 p.m. CST on June 15, 2026, suggests a tropical depression is the most likely outcome. The majority of ensemble members are not projecting the system to strengthen into a tropical storm.

Regardless of development, residents in eastern Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana should prepare for heavy tropical downpours that could lead to flash flooding and gusty winds.

For the Coastal Bend, the system is expected to be a significant rain-maker, with abundant rainfall forecast to continue through Wednesday. A Flood Watch remains in effect for South Texas until Tuesday evening.