Intense heat, muggy, breezy

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Taco Tuesday!

Humidity is brutal today. The saying "air-you-can-wear" conditions will make hot temps feel even hotter this afternoon. The hottest temperatures of the year usually happen between August 5th and 15th, and the Coastal Bend will definitely feel that struggle this week. Afternoon highs will again reach the triple digits this afternoon. Heat alerts will be in effect from noon until 8 p.m. The heat is on as Excessive Heat Warnings cover most of the Coastal Bend. Limit time outdoors this afternoon. "Feels like' temperatures will be dangerously hot, ranging from 110-120ºF. Expect windy conditions as southeast winds gust to 30 miles per hour this afternoon.

Have a great day!

