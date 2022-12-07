Inland fog before another warm, gusty afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Wednesday!

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. for inland portions of the Coastal Bend.

Our wash, rinse, repeat pattern continues on this Hump Day: fog to start, warm temperatures and gusty conditions return this afternoon. Shortly after daybreak, temperatures will rise to the middle 70s and winds will pick up to around 15 MPH from the southeast. This afternoon, temperatures will again top out in the low 80s. Breezy conditions will mean gusts up to 30 MPH for some later today.

This repetitive pattern continues through the weekend with only minimal chances for a stray or isolate shower this weekend. I'm tracking our next cold front, which looks to arrive on Tuesday. This could offer us a better chance of rain next week and a significant drop in temperatures.

Have a great day!