Increasingly hot and humid this weekend and through next week; heat advisories likely.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Less rain and more heat can be expected through this weekend and next week, while daytime temperatures surge deep into the 90s and heat indices approach danger levels.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Overnight rainfall was marginal and confined to the watershed
- Heat advisories and possible excessive heat warnings will be needed for the coming week
- Little to no additional rainfall expected this coming week
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Tonight:
Mostly cloudy, breezy and humid
Temperature:
Low in the lower 80s
Winds:
Southeast 13 to 23 mph
Sunday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s with a heat index near 110 degrees
Winds:
South southeast 15 to 28 mph
Monday:
Mostly sunny, windy and hot
Temperature:
High in the middle 90s
Winds:
South southeast wind 16 to 28 mph
Be prepared for increasing risk of heat and humidity this weekend and over the coming week.