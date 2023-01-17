Increasing moisture, clouds, and temps

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Good morning!

There is a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9 a.m.

It’s a warm, muggy start for us across the Coastal Bend, with temperatures starting out in the 60s. As we go through the rest of today, we will see an increase in our southeast wind flow. This wind direction brings increased humidity and warm temperatures. Expect highs temperatures to be well above average again this afternoon, reaching the low 80s.

We’re waiting the arrival of our next cold front. The front looks to be here tomorrow starting late morning through the lunch hour. As cooler, drier air move into the region, so does our next best chance for rain, although accumulations won’t be impressive. Temperatures will drop as a result, staying closer to average. A second cold front on Saturday will give us an even better chance for showers and a few thunderstorms. This front will also help, taking our afternoon high temperatures down to average in the upper 60s.

If you're heading out to the coast, the is a high risk of rip currents along out gulf facing beaches!

Have a great day!