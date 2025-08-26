Increasing cloud cover and rain chances into the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Scattered showers and t-storms today and tomorrow
- Hot and muggy to wrap the work week
- Rain chances return Labor Day Weekend
Like I mentioned on yesterday's newscast, better rain chances are in the forecast today and Wednesday. This is due to extra moisture and a frontal boundary in North Texas.
We're in store for some sunshine with increasing cloud cover along with scattered showers and t-storm over the afternoon and evening hours. This will help keep afternoon high temperatures in a seasonable to slightly below average range in the low 90s.
The flow of moisture will decrease when we wrap the work week, so we can expect a brief return of hot and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.
Labor Day Weekend looks to be a rainy one as the same frontal boundary offers more shower opportunities.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunshine and increasing cloud cover, scattered t-showers
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers
Temperature: Low 77ºF
Winds: SE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Sun and clouds with more t-showers
Temperature: High 94ºF
Winds: SE 10-20 mph!