Increasing cloud cover and rain chances into the midweek

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Tuesday!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Scattered showers and t-storms today and tomorrow

Hot and muggy to wrap the work week

Rain chances return Labor Day Weekend

Like I mentioned on yesterday's newscast, better rain chances are in the forecast today and Wednesday. This is due to extra moisture and a frontal boundary in North Texas.

We're in store for some sunshine with increasing cloud cover along with scattered showers and t-storm over the afternoon and evening hours. This will help keep afternoon high temperatures in a seasonable to slightly below average range in the low 90s.

The flow of moisture will decrease when we wrap the work week, so we can expect a brief return of hot and muggy conditions with temperatures in the mid the upper 90s on Thursday and Friday.

Labor Day Weekend looks to be a rainy one as the same frontal boundary offers more shower opportunities.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunshine and increasing cloud cover, scattered t-showers

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated showers

Temperature: Low 77ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Wednesday: Sun and clouds with more t-showers

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-20 mph!