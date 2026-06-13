Incoming tropical system to bring heavy downpours to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Saturday all!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

HEAVY RAIN EXPECTED THIS WEEK, FLOODING POSSIBLE

We've seen some showers and storms across the Coastal Bend today, and the trend is expected to continue. Each day this week is anticipated to get rainier and rainier, with flash flooding becoming possible on several days through midweek. This increase in rain chances is due to an incoming tropical system that will bring plenty of rich moisture into the area.

Tomorrow, we're watching for scattered showers and storms throughout the day. There is a low, but non-zero chance of localized flooding tomorrow, so always be on the look out. However, it's the middle of this week that we really need to watch out for.

Take this as your warning- rain is coming, and at times, it will come as heavy downpours. As of now, I have my eyes on Tuesday night through Thursday for the heaviest rain in our area. Flash flooding will be more of an issue by the end of the week as we will have several days of rain in a row.

If you get an alert for a flash flood warning, please know that means flash flooding is happening now, and to either remain in place if your location is on higher ground, or to seek higher ground if you are experiencing flooding.

As we have a tropical disturbance out in the Gulf, beach conditions are not ideal for swimmers this week. We already have coastal flood advisories, high rip current risks, and surf between 3-5 feet- a recipe for disaster for most swimmers. It's probably a good idea to enjoy some outdoor activities on land this week- when you can find some dry hours of course.

As we approach the official start of summer, temperatures are certainly feeling hot! Afternoon's are ending up in the high 80s to low 90s, with feels like temperatures in the low 100s. It's that time of year to always pack extra waters in your lunch, wear light-colored and airy clothing, and don't over-exert yourself. Take care of yourselves folks, and watch the skies this week.

Stay up to date with our latest forecasts right here on KRIStv.com!