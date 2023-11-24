Improving weather for Black Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High pressure to our north and east will provide a light to moderate easterly flow over the area through the Holiday weekend. Only a little rain is expected along with partly to mostly cloudy skies.
Tonight partial clearing and chilly with light winds and a low of 49.
Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds, dry and warmer with a high of 72.
Friday night will be cloudy damp and a little milder but still cool with a low of 55.
Saturday expect lots of clouds little sun, breezy and more humid with a high of 73 and some isolated late day showers.
Sunday isolated showers ending in the morning with considerable cloudiness and a late afternoon cold front with a high of 75.
Temperatures drop back into the 40's beginning Sunday night and for the first half of next week.