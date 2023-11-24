Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Improving weather for Black Friday

Dale Nelson 5 pm weather 1123
Calmcloudylakecccs121218.jpg
Posted at 6:51 PM, Nov 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 19:54:28-05

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX — High pressure to our north and east will provide a light to moderate easterly flow over the area through the Holiday weekend. Only a little rain is expected along with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

Tonight partial clearing and chilly with light winds and a low of 49.
Friday expect a mix of clouds and sunshine light winds, dry and warmer with a high of 72.
Friday night will be cloudy damp and a little milder but still cool with a low of 55.
Saturday expect lots of clouds little sun, breezy and more humid with a high of 73 and some isolated late day showers.
Sunday isolated showers ending in the morning with considerable cloudiness and a late afternoon cold front with a high of 75.
Temperatures drop back into the 40's beginning Sunday night and for the first half of next week.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Hurricane Center

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
1:07 PM, Jun 20, 2019