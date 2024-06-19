Watch Now
TROPICAL TROUBLE: Strongest impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One begin today

Conditions will continue to deteriorate through Thursday morning.
Posted at 7:56 AM, Jun 19, 2024

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay weather aware today as tropical trouble rolls across the Coastal Bend, conditions will continue to deteriorate through Thursday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

  • Worse conditions arrive this afternoon
  • Heavy rainfall, flooding expected
  • Coastal flooding continues
  • Tropical Storm conditions expected this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Conditions will continue to deteriorate
Temperature: High 83ºF
Winds: NE 25-45 mph

Tonight: Heavy rainfall, gusty conditions continue
Temperature: Low 80ºF
Winds: ENE 25-45 mph

Thursday: Periodic showers, conditions slowly improving
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: NE 210-35 mph

Stay safe out there!

