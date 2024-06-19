TROPICAL TROUBLE: Strongest impacts from Potential Tropical Cyclone One begin today

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! Stay weather aware today as tropical trouble rolls across the Coastal Bend, conditions will continue to deteriorate through Thursday morning.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Worse conditions arrive this afternoon

Heavy rainfall, flooding expected

Coastal flooding continues

Tropical Storm conditions expected this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Conditions will continue to deteriorate

Temperature: High 83ºF

Winds: NE 25-45 mph

Tonight: Heavy rainfall, gusty conditions continue

Temperature: Low 80ºF

Winds: ENE 25-45 mph

Thursday: Periodic showers, conditions slowly improving

Temperature: High 89ºF

Winds: NE 210-35 mph

Stay safe out there!