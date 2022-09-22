Watch Now
Watching Invest 98L in the Caribbean Sea

Tropical wave expected to approach the Gulf of Mexico next week
Posted at 4:40 PM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 17:41:06-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While summer may be ending, hurricane season continues to rage on. Activity has been picking up this month, something which is pretty typical for September; the peak of hurricane season is Sept. 10th.

Currently brewing in the Atlantic Basin: Hurricane Fiona, Tropical Storm Gaston, and three tropical waves. One of the waves, known as Invest 98L has a high chance of formation as it continues though the Caribbean Sea and is expected to near the Gulf of Mexico in about a week.

We'll be watching carefully for two things:

  1. Development of Invest 98L
  2. Placement of high pressure over the central U.S.

This is because computer models don't do a good job of predicting something that doesn't quite exist yet (Invest 98L doesn't have a defined center, so it's not a tropical cyclone yet). Once a tropical cyclone does develop, either into our next tropical depression or named storm, we'll need the ridge of high pressure over the central U.S. to be in the right place to steer the system away from the Coastal Bend. The KRIS 6 Weather Team will keep you up to date on the latest!

