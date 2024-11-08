Rafael adds more distinction to record-breaking 2024 hurricane season

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The historic 2024 Atlantic hurricane season isn't done yet. With just a few weeks left in the official season, the tropics are breaking more records. The storm is the eleventh hurricane of the season and fifth major hurricane.

KRIS 6 WEATHER 2024 Atlantic Names as of November

RAFAEL IS SETTING RECORDS (specifically in November)



Second latest major hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, behind Kate (1985)

Western-most major hurricane in November (in the Gulf of Mexico)

13th ever major hurricane in November

Forecast to be the first hurricane to pass within 400 miles of Corpus Christi in November

NHC RAFAEL AND MAJOR HURRICANES IN NOVEMBER



Rafael is a late-season hurricane, but not the latest in the Atlantic basin. It is a bit unusual for a major hurricane to happen in November; in fact, Rafael is only the 13th major hurricane ever recorded in the Atlantic basin.

While it is unusual in many ways, Rafael one of only three storms to pass within 400 miles of Corpus Christi in November and the first hurricane to do so. The only other named storms to pass that close during the last month of the season were Jeanne (1980) and Inga (1961).

RAFAEL IS TAKING AN ODD PATH

KRIS 6 Weather Tropical Steering Patterns for Rafael

Only one other November named storm has ever taken a similar path to Rafael: Jeanne (1980). Rafael is going to make an interesting loop, eventually moving southward toward the Bay of Campeche. This is due to the upper-level steering currents. Those same current will create chaotic opposing winds (we call this wind shear) that will tear Rafael apart. Still we can expect dangerous marine conditions as the storm churns in the Gulf of Mexico.