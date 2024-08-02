Watch Now
Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms over Cuba, forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby this weekend

Watches and warnings issued for Florida
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Potential Tropical Cyclone Four (PTC #4) has become the latest tropical trouble in the Atlantic Basin. Previously known as Invest 97L, PTC #4 is moving over Cuba and forecast to become Tropical Storm Debby this weekend. The term PTC means the disturbance is not yet a tropical cyclone, but gives the NHC the ability to issue watches and warnings so those in the path can prepare.

Along the current forecast track from the National Hurricane Center, the area is expected to become a tropical depression on Saturday as it moves across the Florida Straits, later strengthening to Tropical Storm Debby by Saturday night as it tracks along the west coast of Florida.

