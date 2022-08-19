Potential Tropical Cyclone Four forms in the Gulf of Mexico

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has upgraded the tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico to Potential Tropical Cyclone (PTC) Four. The tropical disturbance was known as Invest 99L, before Hurricane Hunter aircraft Flew a reconnaissance mission into the cluster of thunderstorms. After collecting data within the storm, meteorologists at the NHC discovered that PTC #4 has winds of 35 miles per hour. On the current path it is expected to make landfall near the U.S.-Mexico border.

