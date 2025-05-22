NOAA releases 2025 Atlantic hurricane outlook

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Thursday, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) released the National Hurricane Center's (NHC) official prediction for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season.

During a news conference at the Jefferson Parish Emergency Operations Center in Gretna, Louisiana, Ken Graham, director of NOAA's National Weather Service explain that hurricane xperts expect this season to busy. The NHC predicts above-average activity due to warm sea surface temperatures and signs that the neutral phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation will last through late summer. Also, the outlook points to the potential for higher activity from the West African Monsoon, a primary starting point for Atlantic hurricanes

It's important to keep in mind that this outlook predicts activity across the entire Atlantic Basin: the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and the Gulf of America (formerly known as the Gulf of Mexico). NOAA’s outlook for the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season calls for a 60% chance of above-normal season activity.

The outlook calls for 13 to 19 named storms, 6 to 10 hurricanes, and 3 to 5 major hurricanes (category 3 or stronger). NOAA scientists have a 70% confidence in these ranges.

Graham says, “in my 30 years at the National Weather Service, we’ve never had more advanced models and warning systems in place to monitor the weather." Find out what new things to expect this season in our upcoming hurricane special 'Plan. Prepare. Survive.'

Here in the Coastal Bend, we tend to see tropical activity in our part of the Gulf starting in late June and mid- July. Overall hurricane activity really starts to ramp up in August and September, with the climatological peak of hurricane season on September 10. It's good to be prepared for hurricane season, which begins on June 1.