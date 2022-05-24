NOAA releases 2022 season outlook

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tuesday morning, meteorologists at the National Hurricane Center/ National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NHC/NOAA) released their predictions for the 2022 hurricane season. The NHC calls for 14-21 named storms, of which 6-10 could become hurricanes (3-6 of those major hurricanes). This would make for an above-average season is this prediction became a reality.

Despite a brief area of disturbed weather in the Gulf of Mexico this past Sunday, the tropics have been quiet. If no named storms form before June 1st, this will be the first season in 8 years without a "pre-season" storm. Thankfully, it looks like our quiet season will remain that way at least until June 1st.

Why do experts predict another busy season?

When it comes to the tropics, these types of storms are basically giant heat engines. In fact, they function a lot like you home's air conditioner: feeding in warm, moist air and through a series of temperature and pressure changes, releases cooler, drier air aloft.

Sea surface temperatures of 82ºF or warmer, and an environment that has just the right kind of wind speed and direction (wind shear) is exactly tropical systems need. With La Niña conditions expected to continue for most of Hurricane Season 2022, these favorable conditions are likely to exist.

What does this outlook mean for the Coastal Bend?

Get prepared now before a storm threatens!

