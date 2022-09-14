Danielle, Earl, and (possibly) Fiona-- oh my!

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right on time!

The tropics are coming alive during this month of September. This is right on par, as the "peak" of Hurricane Season activity is climatologically September 10th. This is the time of year when we tend to see the most activity in the Atlantic Basin due to the warmer ocean temperatures and favorable wind shear.

While this year has been relatively "quiet" as compared to the past few years, we have had two named storms form this month— and we're likely to see one more in the next 48 hours.

Tropical Depression Seven (or TD #7 for short) is expected to become a tropical storm on the current forecast track; when that happens, it will get the next name on the list: Fiona. At this time, TD #7 is expected to become a tropical storm while moving near the Caribbean islands.

