Busy start to 2023 hurricane season

Hurricane Hunters investigating tropical wave in the Gulf of Mexico
Slight tropical development off the coast of Florida
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 01, 2023
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — June 1st marks the official start to the 2023 Atlantic hurricane season. This year, there were no "pre-season" storms, tropical depressions or named storms that began before the season started. However, the tropics are definitely a'brewing this afternoon.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving a cluster of thunderstorms in the Gulf of Mexico a high probability of development over the next 2 days. Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly out into the are to investigate. This disturbance is currently being identified as "Invest 91-L". This system could easily be renamed to one of three options: Tropical Depression One, Potential Tropical Cyclone One, or Tropical Storm Arlene. It all depends on what kind of meteorology is happening within this circulation of thunderstorms— that's exactly what the Hurricane Hunters will find out.

