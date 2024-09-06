After taking a break, the tropics are back on track

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 2024 Atlantic hurricane season has been interesting for sure. The season got off to an aggressive start with the second storm of the season (Beryl) becoming the earliest category 5 hurricane on record. While "Chris" existed for one day, "Debby" dumped rain up the east coast. "Ernesto" is where we left off. And then nothing. Quiet. Too quiet. For the first time in almost three decades, there were zero storms in the Atlantic Basin on from August 21 to September 2.

WHERE ARE ALL THE STORMS?

Experts at the National Hurricane Center are still predicting a very active season, despite only having five named storms so far. But the lull over the past few weeks has led many to doubt that prediction.

September is the "busy season" for tropical trouble. More specifically, September 10 is usually the peak of hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin according to 100 years of climatology. Well after and unusually quiet couple of weeks, things are right on schedule again.