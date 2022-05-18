Addressing the curiosity in the Caribbean Sea

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So far things appear quiet across the Atlantic Basin, but one wave moving in the Western Caribbean is causing a stir, becoming the newest "Hot Topic in the Tropics". But are the rumors true? Will there be a storm a'brewin in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the month?

The reality is, it's just too early to tell. Sure, some weather models have suggested the tropical wave could morph into a monster. It's also common for long-range computer models to be overly ambitious.

In this video, Chief Meteorologist Dale Nelson and Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber break down what is going on with this tropical wave, the probability of having another "pre-season" storm and how you can stay ahead of the hype regarding the curiosity in the Caribbean.

The bottom line is that it's too early to make decisions about a storm that doesn't yet exist. In fact, the National Hurricane Center does not expect any tropical cyclones to form in the next five days. Stay tuned!

With all the buzz about the tropical wave in the Caribbean Sea... I'll just leave this here:@NHC_Atlantic pic.twitter.com/X5SA96aYiX — Stefanie Lauber (@WxStef) May 18, 2022

