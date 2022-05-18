Watch
Addressing the curiosity in the Caribbean Sea

Posted at 8:54 PM, May 17, 2022
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — So far things appear quiet across the Atlantic Basin, but one wave moving in the Western Caribbean is causing a stir, becoming the newest "Hot Topic in the Tropics". But are the rumors true? Will there be a storm a'brewin in the Gulf of Mexico at the end of the month?

The reality is, it's just too early to tell. Sure, some weather models have suggested the tropical wave could morph into a monster. It's also common for long-range computer models to be overly ambitious.

In this video, Chief Meteorologist Dale Nelson and Meteorologist Stefanie Lauber break down what is going on with this tropical wave, the probability of having another "pre-season" storm and how you can stay ahead of the hype regarding the curiosity in the Caribbean.

The bottom line is that it's too early to make decisions about a storm that doesn't yet exist. In fact, the National Hurricane Center does not expect any tropical cyclones to form in the next five days. Stay tuned!

You can count on the KRIS 6 Weather Team to keep you ahead of anything brewing in the tropics. Look out for the KRIS 6 Hurricane Special Program, airing June 6th.

For the latest local hurricane updates click here, or download the Storm Shield App.

