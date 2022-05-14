Watch
2022 Hurricane Season Looms

Above-average activity predicted
2022 Atlantic Names
KRIS 6 Weather
2022 Supplemental Names
Posted at 8:20 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 21:20:30-04

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With the 2022 Hurricane Season fast approaching, the KRIS 6 Weather Team is reactivating our Hurricane Blog. You can expect a weekly breakdown of what's going on in the tropics.

While the season officially begins on June 1st, the National Hurricane Center will begin issuing Tropical Weather Outlooks on May 15th. The Atlantic Basin includes the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea, and Gulf of Mexico. So far things appear quiet across the Atlantic Basin.

The last seven Atlantic Hurricane Seasons "began early" with storms forming before June 1st. Thankfully, it looks as though our upcoming season will break that trend.

Colorado State University has already issued their outlook for the upcoming season in April. Scientists with the university predict and above-average season with 19 named storms, of which nine will become hurricanes, four of those being major hurricanes.

The National Hurricane Center will release their official outlook on May 24th at 10 AM CDT.

An above-average season is expected on account of increasing likelihood of La Niña conditions (favorable wind shear conditions) and warmer Atlantic waters.

You can count on the KRIS 6 Weather Team to keep you ahead of anything brewing in the tropics. Look out for the KRIS 6 Hurricane Special Program, airing June 6th.

For the latest local hurricane updates click here, or download the Storm Shield App.

Hurricane Readiness Resources

