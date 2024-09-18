HUMP DAY: Sizzlin summer heat returns to the forecast

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Hump Day! The final days of summer are upon us, but the heat is on the rise!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Partly cloudy skies and warmer temperatures will cause a swift warm-up today. Afternoon high temperatures will top out in the Some neighborhoods will feel as hot as 110ºF today. Heat advisories are not expected this afternoon, but will likely be issued for Thursday, so practice those heat safety tips!

Since it's so muggy, the sea breeze may put some of that water in the air to good use and trigger a few inland showers. Don't expect much rain, but any in the watershed will be appreciated. This weather pattern continues into the weekend.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid, and hot!

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, muggy

Temperature: Low 78ºF

Winds: SE 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and hotter

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!