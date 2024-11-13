HUMP DAY HEAT: Near-record highs hold on for one more day

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Today will hopefully be our last 90-degree-day of the year!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Cold front arrives tonight

Slightly drier air kept our roadways clear of fog this morning. The minor change will allow our temps to soar to 90ºF this afternoon. I hope this will be the last time we get that hot this year; can't make any promises with temps in the upper 80s next week, too. But temporary relief comes overnight. A cold front moves through our neighborhoods tonight and will drop our lows to the upper 50s on Thursday morning. High will struggle to reach the lower 80s the rest of this week.

By Monday, the humidity will be back. Some indications of isolated showers point to an opportunity on Sunday night, but I'm not counting on meaningful rain over the next seven days. The general trend has warm temps persisting through next week, but a stronger cold front may be in the cards late next week. It's too early to put trust in exact numbers, but it keep warm afternoons (in the 80s) in the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny and hot

Temperature: High 90ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Tonight: Clear, breezy, and chilly!

Temperature: Low 58ºF

Winds: S/NNE 5-15, gusts to 20 mph

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 81ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph

Have a wonderful day!