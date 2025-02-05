HUMP DAY: Halfway through the repetitive foggy, warm weather pattern

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 10 a.m.
The fog and warm weather presses on. Wednesday's dense fog will improve through late morning, but with the rest of the fog and clouds slow to clear, high temperatures will have a hard time getting to the 80s. Tonight, sea fog returns even with breezy winds and warm temps. Our next best chance for rain still looks to be next week, but the arrival of our next cold front is less certain. As of now, less of a cool-down is expected and showers look even more likely early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Foggy, then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 81ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph
Tonight: Dense fog, mild temps
Temperature: Low 66ºF
Winds: SSE 10-20 mph
Thursday: Dense fog, then mostly sunny
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: S 15-25 mph
