HUMP DAY FORECAST: Temps, wind, fire danger to increase over the coming days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

Moderate Fire Danger (2 of 5) Wednesday and Thursday

High/Very High Fire Danger Friday (3/4 of 5)

Spring Break is well underway and while the sunshine will continue on, so will our concern for fire danger. Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. Today's fire risk will be higher as humidity drops and dry, south winds pick up. Expect temps to reach the upper 80s, lower 90s this afternoon.

Another cold front is on the way overnight into Thursday and again as we head overnight into Saturday. This will hardly bring a cool-down, but do expect strong winds and dry air. We'll be facing an elevated fire risk the rest of the week and critical into the weekend.

Be safe and have fun! Remember, you can check on beach conditions any time ,right here.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 87ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35

Tonight: Clear and windy

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: S 10-20 mph

Thursday: Sunny and breezy

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: WSW 15-25 mph

Have a wonderful day!