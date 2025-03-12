HUMP DAY FORECAST: Temps, wind, fire danger to increase over the coming days

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Moderate Fire Danger (2 of 5) Wednesday and Thursday
- High/Very High Fire Danger Friday (3/4 of 5)
Spring Break is well underway and while the sunshine will continue on, so will our concern for fire danger. Please continue to avoid activities that could spark a fire. Today's fire risk will be higher as humidity drops and dry, south winds pick up. Expect temps to reach the upper 80s, lower 90s this afternoon.
Another cold front is on the way overnight into Thursday and again as we head overnight into Saturday. This will hardly bring a cool-down, but do expect strong winds and dry air. We'll be facing an elevated fire risk the rest of the week and critical into the weekend.
Be safe and have fun! Remember, you can check on beach conditions any time.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 87ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35
Tonight: Clear and windy
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: S 10-20 mph
Thursday: Sunny and breezy
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: WSW 15-25 mph
