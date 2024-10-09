HUMP DAY FORECAST: Sunshine, rough surf, and a subtle cool-down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Here's a look at your neighborhood forecast.
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
- A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until Saturday 7 a.m.
- High risk of rip currents
Sunshine: that's the forecast for the next seven days! Expect cool mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons in the low 90s. If this lovely weather calls you out to the coast, please beware of unfriendly waters. A high risk of rip currents and coastal flooding are expected through this weekend. Spending time outdoors? Make sure to wear the sunscreen SPF 30 or better; our UV index will be high today.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Sunny!
Temperature: High 92ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Tonight: Cool and calm
Temperature: Low 63ºF
Winds: Light and variable
Thursday: Sunny and calm
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Have a wonderful day!