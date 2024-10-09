HUMP DAY FORECAST: Sunshine, rough surf, and a subtle cool-down

CORPUS CHRISTI, Tx — Happy Wednesday! Here's a look at your neighborhood forecast.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



A Coastal Flood Advisory is in effect until Saturday 7 a.m.

High risk of rip currents

Sunshine: that's the forecast for the next seven days! Expect cool mornings in the 60s and warm afternoons in the low 90s. If this lovely weather calls you out to the coast, please beware of unfriendly waters. A high risk of rip currents and coastal flooding are expected through this weekend. Spending time outdoors? Make sure to wear the sunscreen SPF 30 or better; our UV index will be high today.

KRIS 6 WEATHER

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny!

Temperature: High 92ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Tonight: Cool and calm

Temperature: Low 63ºF

Winds: Light and variable

Thursday: Sunny and calm

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Have a wonderful day!