HUMP DAY FORECAST: Soggy conditions dial back this evening

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

One more rainy day is on the menu today. Clouds and rain will keep temps in the 50s today and with breezy winds, you'll want to bundle up. Sunshine and warmer temps are just a day away! Thursday will start chilly, but offer more comfortable highs in the 60s. Temps will be even warmer on Friday and Saturday, topping out in the 70s.

Use this weekend to make sure your home is winterized because another cold snap is on the way. Just like the MLK Jr. holiday of 2024, this year looks to bring freezing temperatures and even some wintry mix. That's right! Your KRIS 6 Weather Experts will be watching the forecast very carefully. At this point, frozen precipitation of some kind seems likely on Monday morning. It's too early to say exactly what to expect, so keep checking back on the forecast.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Overcast, showers winding down late

Temperature: High 54ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Tonight: Decreasing clouds, cooler

Temperature: Low 43ºF

Winds: N 10-20 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and warmer!

Temperature: High 66ºF

Winds: N 5-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!