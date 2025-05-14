HUMP DAY FORECAST: More humidity means more grueling heat this afternoon

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Temps have been even warmer this morning, despite a breezy start. Onshore winds continue to bring warm and increasingly humid conditions to the Coastal Bend, making our near-record heat harder to beat. Wednesday highs will reach the mid-90s with gusty winds.

Heat risk continues to worsen through the end of the week. Temps will be near-record, with 'feels like' temps in the triple digits. Children, pets, and the elderly are more prone to heat-related illness, so please make sure they are staying cool.. Heat safety should be top of mind all week. Temps will be slightly cooler this weekend, but still warmer than normal.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Sunny, breezy and very hot!

Temperature: High 94ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: A few clouds, breezy

Temperature: Low 76ºF

Winds: SSE 10-20 mph, gusts to 30 mph

Thursday: Very humid, very hot!

Temperature: High 96ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

