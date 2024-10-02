Hump Day forecast is humid and warm with a few more clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Expect another day full of sunshine, warmth, and increasing humidity.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW

Sunny skies will offer a few clouds this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the low 90s and feeling a tad warmer thanks to increasing humidity. Slowly but surely, the air-you-can-wear is returning to our forecast. Eventually all that humidity will translate to scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The rain won't ruin your weekend plans, but we'll definitely need to plan around it! Plus, get excited: another cold will arrive early next week.

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds

Temperature: High 93ºF

Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph

Tonight: A few clouds

Temperature: Low 70ºF

Winds: E 5-10 mph

Thursday: Partly cloudy and muggy

Temperature: High 91ºF

Winds: NE 10-15 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!