Hump Day forecast is humid and warm with a few more clouds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day! Expect another day full of sunshine, warmth, and increasing humidity.
Sunny skies will offer a few clouds this afternoon. Expect highs to reach the low 90s and feeling a tad warmer thanks to increasing humidity. Slowly but surely, the air-you-can-wear is returning to our forecast. Eventually all that humidity will translate to scattered showers and thunderstorms Friday and Saturday. The rain won't ruin your weekend plans, but we'll definitely need to plan around it! Plus, get excited: another cold will arrive early next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly sunny with a few clouds
Temperature: High 93ºF
Winds: NE/E 10-15 mph
Tonight: A few clouds
Temperature: Low 70ºF
Winds: E 5-10 mph
Thursday: Partly cloudy and muggy
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: NE 10-15 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!