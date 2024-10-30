HUMP DAY FORECAST: Hot and humid with disrespectful winds

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Get ready for a sultry day with highs in the low 90s and 'feels like' temps in the mid 90s. Disrespectful winds will gust to 25 mph and keep humidity on the rise.
I'm also tracking a cold front in your 'Hot-ober' 30 forecast. Don't get excited— this cold front will fizzle out on our doorstep. That means the hot weather isn't going anywhere. Still, the frontal boundary will help to put all this humidity to good use. Expect rain to return to the forecast over the next few days (something we very much need). I still think we'll have a break in the rain just in time for trick-or-treaters Thursday night. Rain chances are expected to linger into next week.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Today: Mostly cloudy & windy
Temperature: High 91ºF
Winds: SE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Mostly cloudy
Temperature: Low 74ºF
Winds: SE 15-20 mph
Thursday: Sun/clouds mix with scattered t-storms
Temperature: High 89ºF
Winds: ESE 15-20 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!!!