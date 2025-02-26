HUMP DAY FORECAST: Bringing back the 80s in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW



Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m. WX

Fog was not an issue for everyone this morning, but it continues to be an obstacle for neighbors across some areas of the Coastal Bend. Please be careful on the roadways, even as conditions improve.



As the fog clears by late morning, temps will already be in the mid- to upper 70s. Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s across most neighborhoods except those along the immediate coastline. Winds become gusty by late afternoon, early evening as our next cold front approaches. Thursday brings a weak cold front to the area, so don't expect a big coo-down. Temperatures will be slightly cooler during the afternoons and near-average for this time of year. Don't expect this change to last— temps will return to the 80s this weekend and get even warmer next week. Hopefully this will carry into Spring Break!

KRIS 6 Weather 7 Day forecast



Unfortunately, the cost is a dry forecast when we're already in a rainfall deficit and a drought. March usually offers more rain than February an the extended outlook suggests that rainfall will be normal into the early part of March.

WX

CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST

Wednesday: Sunny, warm, and windy

Temperature: High 82ºF

Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph

Tonight: Patchy dense fog

Temperature: Low 59ºF

Winds: ESE 5-15 mph

Wednesday: More clouds & still windy

Temperature: High 78ºF

Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph

Have a wonderful Wednesday!