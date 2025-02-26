HUMP DAY FORECAST: Bringing back the 80s in the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Happy Hump Day!
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW
Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 10 a.m.
Fog was not an issue for everyone this morning, but it continues to be an obstacle for neighbors across some areas of the Coastal Bend. Please be careful on the roadways, even as conditions improve.
As the fog clears by late morning, temps will already be in the mid- to upper 70s. Expect afternoon highs to reach the lower 80s across most neighborhoods except those along the immediate coastline. Winds become gusty by late afternoon, early evening as our next cold front approaches. Thursday brings a weak cold front to the area, so don't expect a big coo-down. Temperatures will be slightly cooler during the afternoons and near-average for this time of year. Don't expect this change to last— temps will return to the 80s this weekend and get even warmer next week. Hopefully this will carry into Spring Break!
Unfortunately, the cost is a dry forecast when we're already in a rainfall deficit and a drought. March usually offers more rain than February an the extended outlook suggests that rainfall will be normal into the early part of March.
CORPUS CHRISTI FORECAST
Wednesday: Sunny, warm, and windy
Temperature: High 82ºF
Winds: SSE 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph
Tonight: Patchy dense fog
Temperature: Low 59ºF
Winds: ESE 5-15 mph
Wednesday: More clouds & still windy
Temperature: High 78ºF
Winds: NE 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph
Have a wonderful Wednesday!